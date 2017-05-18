|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Vladimir Putin ready to disclose President Trump talk transcript
Vladamir Putin has said he is willing to hand over a transcript of talks between Donald Trump and senior Russian officials. Speaking in Sochi alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, the Russia President dismissed the latest scandal to hit the White House as ‘‘political schizophrenia’‘ and....
euronews-en 6:49:00 AM CEST
