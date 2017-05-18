Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Turkey will 'not beg' for German troops to stay at Incirlik base

Middle East Turkey will 'not beg' for German troops to stay at Incirlik base. Germany flies support missions from a Turkish air base, but Ankara's latest snub may end the Bundeswehr deployment. Germany is considering new options in the region after its lawmakers were again denied access.

deutschewelle-sw 2:13:00 PM CEST

Turkish leader says nation 'forced to crawl' by EU

ABCnews 7:13:00 PM CEST

Report: Erdogan says Turkey will act if Syrian Kurdish militia attacks

jpost 7:59:00 AM CEST

Erdogan's Bodyguards Clash With Protesters in D.C.

newsweek 5:18:00 AM CEST

US Expresses Concern After Clashes Involving Erdogan Bodyguards

voanews 2:32:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (23)

Flag
Turkey (7)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(DE)

Ankara(TR)

Istanbul(TR)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (5)

Donald Trump (4)

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (2)

Sigmar Gabriel (2)

John McCain (1)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (1)

Selahattin Demirtas (1)

Lucy Usoyan (2)

Mass Brawl (1)

Middle East Turkey (1)

Mustafa Dikilitas (1)

Gunay Evinch (1)

Heather Nauert (1)

United States (1)

Fethullah Gulen (1)

Dave Clark (1)

Protection Units (1)

Muriel Bowser (1)

Peter Nesham (1)

Ben Sasse (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Kurdistan Workers Party (7)

Islamic State (5)

NATO (4)

White House (3)

European Union (3)

State Department (3)

Metropolitan Police (1)

Tautas Partija (1)

Fox News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.