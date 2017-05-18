|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, May 18, 2017
|
|
Turkey will 'not beg' for German troops to stay at Incirlik base
|
Middle East Turkey will 'not beg' for German troops to stay at Incirlik base. Germany flies support missions from a Turkish air base, but Ankara's latest snub may end the Bundeswehr deployment. Germany is considering new options in the region after its lawmakers were again denied access.
deutschewelle-sw 2:13:00 PM CEST
|
|
|