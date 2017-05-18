Main Menu

Thursday, May 18, 2017

US strikes Syria militia 'threatening US-backed forces'

The US military carried out an air strike on Thursday against militia supported by the Syrian government that posed a threat to US-backed fighters in the country's south, US officials told Reuters on Thursday. One of the US officials said the strikes near the town of At Tanf destroyed at least one....

dailymail 10:06:00 PM CEST

Civilians die in ISIL attacks on Syrian villages

aljazeera-en 9:00:00 PM CEST

In Syria, a bus ride shows shifting map of war

abs-cbnnews 1:56:00 PM CEST

Flag
United States (17)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (10)

Flag
Iraq (4)

Flag
Morocco (3)

Dimashq(SY)

Hama(SY)

Hims(SY)

Baghdād(IQ)

Safi(MA)

Bashar Assad (2)

Democratic Forces (2)

Abou Abboud (2)

Abdul Karim Saroukhan (1)

Muzahem al Saloum (1)

Ryan Dillon (1)

Islamic State (5)

The Pentagon (2)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (1)

SANA (1)

Security

TerroristAttack

