Thursday, May 18, 2017

Beijing approves general city plan

BEIJING - Beijing authorities have approved the general plan for the capital city's development from 2016 to 2030. The Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) discussed the plan at a plenary session Wednesday, and agreed to submit it to the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, China's Cabinet, for approval.

China approves projects worth 20 bln USD in April: economic planner

Smaller cities keep China property market hot in April

China sets up defense systems on South China Sea reef

Chinese rappers warn S. Korea on US missile defense system

China (25)

Viet Nam (4)

United States (3)

Peking(CN)

Shanghai(CN)

Tangshan(CN)

Nanjing(CN)

Xiamen(CN)

South China Sea

Yan Yuejin (1)

North Square Blue Oak (1)

Fiery Cross Reef (1)

Iran Press (1)

Meng Wei (1)

National Bureau (2)

Communist Party of China (1)

