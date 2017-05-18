|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Beijing approves general city plan
BEIJING - Beijing authorities have approved the general plan for the capital city's development from 2016 to 2030. The Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) discussed the plan at a plenary session Wednesday, and agreed to submit it to the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, China's Cabinet, for approval.
chinadaily 5:44:00 AM CEST
