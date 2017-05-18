|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
EU fines Facebook over 'misleading' WhatsApp data claim
|
Image copyright PA. Facebook has been fined 110m euros (£95m) by the EU for providing "incorrect or misleading" information during its purchase of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. The European Commission said Facebook had said it could not automatically match user accounts on its own platform and WhatsApp.
bbc 10:32:00 AM CEST
