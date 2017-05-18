Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 18, 2017

EU fines Facebook over 'misleading' WhatsApp data claim

Image copyright PA. Facebook has been fined 110m euros (£95m) by the EU for providing "incorrect or misleading" information during its purchase of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014. The European Commission said Facebook had said it could not automatically match user accounts on its own platform and WhatsApp.

bbc 10:32:00 AM CEST

When Will Facebook Take Over the World?

newsweek 5:18:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Margrethe Vestager (1)

Daniele Palumbo (2)

David Sasaki (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (16)

European Commission (3)

European Union (3)

Microsoft (1)

Competition Commission (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

MargretheVestager

ECnews

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.