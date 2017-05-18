|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Watch: PN would create a whole new sector of precarious work – PM
|
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that through the Nationalist Party’s proposal of having two separate tax rates, he would create a whole new sector of precarious working conditions ( prekarjat. “Yesterday it was announced that the PN would have two separate tax rates, one for self-employed and....
MaltaIndipendent 5:36:00 AM CEST
