Shares of United Breweries Ltd fell almost 5 % on Thursday after the company reported a significant fall in standalone net profit at ₹ 6.73 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016—17 fiscal. After making a weak opening, the stock further tanked 4.98 % to Rs 773 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company declined by 4. Hindu 9:14:00 AM CEST