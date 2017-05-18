Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Terence Crutcher family: Shelby "got away with murder"

"Somehow the police training doesn't allow for them to take gambles with their lives, but it's okay for them to take gambles with our lives," said Terence Crutcher's twin, Tiffany Crutcher, speaking at a press conference. "Terence didn't have a gun, he didn't attack her, he didn't say anything to....

CBSnews 9:59:00 PM CEST

Tulsa officer cleared in killing of black man

skynews 6:41:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (30)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tulsa(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tiffany Crutcher (3)

Angel Dust (2)

Shannon McMurray (1)

Marq Lewis (1)

Keith Lamont Scott (1)

Terence Crutcher (1)

North Carolina (1)

Robert Bates (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.