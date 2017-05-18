|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, May 18, 2017
UN court orders Pakistan not to execute Indian national
The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and terrorism, in a case that has further strained relations between the Asian neighbors. The U.N. court ruled unanimously that Pakistan shouldn't carry out the death penalty....
ABCnews 2:10:00 PM CEST
