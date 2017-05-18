Main Menu

Thursday, May 18, 2017

UN court orders Pakistan not to execute Indian national

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage and terrorism, in a case that has further strained relations between the Asian neighbors. The U.N. court ruled unanimously that Pakistan shouldn't carry out the death penalty....

ABCnews 2:10:00 PM CEST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE: ICJ verdict expected at 3:30pm today

HindustanTimes 11:28:00 AM CEST

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's contentions and ICJ's response

economictimes 7:51:00 PM CEST

Upheld at The Hague

Hindu 8:54:00 PM CEST

