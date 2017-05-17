Main Menu

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Trump memo to James Comey ask FBI to end Michael Flynn investigation

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, ousting the nation’s top law ... By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Updated: 6:22 p.

washtimes 12:46:00 AM CEST

McCain slams Trump over &amp;#39;disturbing&amp;#39; intel claims

news-yahoo 4:25:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump putting US intelligence ties at risk, say experts

HindustanTimes 6:14:00 AM CEST

Washington Post: Putin offers to provide Congress with details of Trump disclosures to Russian envoys

kyivpost 7:46:00 PM CEST

Did the Russians bug the WH and record Trump-Lavrov meeting? Putin offering the transcript

yalibnan 5:04:00 PM CEST

Vladimir Putin says transcript shows Donald Trump did not give secrets to Russia

smh 5:56:00 PM CEST

Senate GOP leader plays down latest Trump controversy

nzherald 3:45:00 PM CEST

Key moments of Trump-Comey clash and what's come after

theglobeandmail 2:28:00 AM CEST

NYT: Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to...

msnbc 12:06:00 AM CEST

Chaffetz requests to see paper trail Comey kept on Trump

dailymail 3:17:00 AM CEST

Trump asked Comey to end investigation of Michael Flynn before he was sacked

AsiaOne 6:19:00 AM CEST

Trump accused of asking FBI to stop Flynn probe

ngrguardiannews 8:57:00 AM CEST

Donald Trump reportedly urged Comey to drop Michael Flynn investigation

news-yahoo 7:36:00 PM CEST

Comey memo: Trump sought to end Flynn probe

Hindu 7:08:00 PM CEST

Comey memo may prove to be a smoking gun...

msnbc 2:12:00 PM CEST

'I hope you can let it go'

fijitimes 11:52:00 PM CEST

