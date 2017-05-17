|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
|
Germany eyes Jordan as base for troops due to Turkey row
|
Germany said today it was considering moving the roughly 250 troops deployed at Turkey's Incirlik base to help in the fight against Islamic State militants to Jordan because Ankara refuses to grant German lawmakers access to the site. Turkish officials have told Reuters a visit by German lawmakers....
timesofmalta 6:35:00 PM CEST
|
|
|