Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Germany eyes Jordan as base for troops due to Turkey row

Germany said today it was considering moving the roughly 250 troops deployed at Turkey's Incirlik base to help in the fight against Islamic State militants to Jordan because Ankara refuses to grant German lawmakers access to the site. Turkish officials have told Reuters a visit by German lawmakers....

timesofmalta 6:35:00 PM CEST

German stocks lose 1.35 pct Wednesday

xinhuanet_en 6:55:00 PM CEST

Merkel, Macron to shake up EU

fijitimes 12:14:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (18)

Flag
Turkey (12)

Flag
United States (3)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(DE)

Frankfurt(DE)

Ankara(TR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (2)

Sigmar Gabriel (2)

Ursula von der Leyen (1)

Emmanuel Macron (1)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Deutsche Bank (2)

European Union (2)

NATO (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.