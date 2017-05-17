Main Menu

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Labour at odds with union boss over ‘cautious’ poll prediction

The woman tipped to be the hard-left’s candidate to succeed Jeremy Corbyn insisted today that Labour could win the election after one of his key allies said even losing 30 seats would constitute a “successful campaign”. Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, said Len McCluskey was....

thetimes 1:35:00 PM CEST

CRACKERS CORBYN Former Labour minister Digby Jones says 'ignorant' Jeremy Corbyn will spark exodus from Britain The business grandee said his plans would bankrupt the country

thesun 3:34:00 PM CEST

Comment: Jeremy Corbyn has dragged the Tories to the Left, and the 'just about managing' are the losers

telegraph 7:05:00 AM CEST

QUENTIN LETTS sees Corbyn preach to the faithful

dailymail 12:24:00 AM CEST

