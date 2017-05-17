|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
|
Labour at odds with union boss over ‘cautious’ poll prediction
|
The woman tipped to be the hard-left’s candidate to succeed Jeremy Corbyn insisted today that Labour could win the election after one of his key allies said even losing 30 seats would constitute a “successful campaign”. Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, said Len McCluskey was....
thetimes 1:35:00 PM CEST
|
|
|