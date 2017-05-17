|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Gold rises to two-week high as Donald Trump's troubles multiply
Gold rose to a two-week high overnight as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down US bond yields and drove the greenback to its lowest in six months. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold,....
smh 10:30:00 PM CEST
