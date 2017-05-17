|News ClusterEnglish

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Second Ebola case confirmed in DR Congo
The World Health Organisation says a second case of Ebola has been confirmed by laboratory testing amid an outbreak in a remote corner of northern Congo. WHO said Tuesday that among the 20 suspected cases, two now have tested positive for the virus. Ebola was blamed for more than 11,000 deaths in West Africa during 2013-2016.
newtimes-RW 12:44:00 AM CEST
