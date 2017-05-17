Main Menu

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Second Ebola case confirmed in DR Congo

The World Health Organisation says a second case of Ebola has been confirmed by laboratory testing amid an outbreak in a remote corner of northern Congo. WHO said Tuesday that among the 20 suspected cases, two now have tested positive for the virus. Ebola was blamed for more than 11,000 deaths in West Africa during 2013-2016.

newtimes-RW 12:44:00 AM CEST

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Ebola’s Reappearance an Early Test of Global Health Improvements

reliefWeb 9:39:00 AM CEST

