|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
|
Trump and Erdogan vow friendship despite anger at US arming Kurds
|
Washington (AFP) - Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood side by side at the White House on Tuesday and promised to work through strained ties despite the Turkish leader's stern warning about Washington's arming of a Kurdish militia. Fresh from securing his grip on Turkey with a....
news-yahoo 8:40:00 PM CEST
|
|
|