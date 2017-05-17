|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
SKorea’s Moon warns high chance of clashes with North
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-In warned Wednesday there was a “high possibility” of military clashes along the border with North Korea as tensions mount over Pyongyang’s weapons ambitions. Moon, who was sworn in last week, warned that the North’s nuclear and rocket programs were “advancing....
manilatimes 12:19:00 PM CEST
