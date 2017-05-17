|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Clive Palmer appears in better spirits as he sips juice
Clive Palmer seemed in better spirits as he arrived at court on Wednesday, days after appearing weak and frail as he gave evidence into the collapse of Queensland Nickel. As he approached the Federal Court in Brisbane, the former billionaire held a juice drink in his hand as he put his index finger to his mouth, appearing to media to keep quiet.
dailymail 10:05:00 AM CEST
