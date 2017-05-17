Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Clive Palmer appears in better spirits as he sips juice

Clive Palmer seemed in better spirits as he arrived at court on Wednesday, days after appearing weak and frail as he gave evidence into the collapse of Queensland Nickel. As he approached the Federal Court in Brisbane, the former billionaire held a juice drink in his hand as he put his index finger to his mouth, appearing to media to keep quiet.

dailymail 10:05:00 AM CEST

Clive Palmer boasts of wealth after attacking cost of legal representation

guardian 6:47:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (7)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Brisbane(AU)

Peking(CN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Clive Palmer (2)

Dan Peled (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Federal Court (3)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.