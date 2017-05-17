Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Trump's first trip to Middle East includes stop in West Bank

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, West Bank next week during his trip to the Middle East, a senior US official said on Tuesday. The meeting will come after Trump's meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem and will convey his....

chinadaily 4:22:00 AM CEST

Friedman: Palestinians drop settlement freeze as precondition for talks

jpost 11:22:00 AM CEST

Israeli forces raid former prisoner's home in Dura, demolish interior walls

maannews-en 12:09:00 PM CEST

As Trump Visit Nears, Israel Strains to Recognize Old Unquestioning Ally

nytimes 7:52:00 PM CEST

New goal for Trump's first foreign trip: Damage control

straitstimesSG 4:16:00 AM CEST

Israel gave U.S. intel that Trump shared with Russia

haaretz 5:33:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (14)

Flag
Israel (13)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Khalil(PS)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Barack Obama (3)

Benjamin Netanyahu (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Mahmoud Abbas (1)

James Comey (1)

Avi Dichter (1)

Richard Nixon (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Bill Clinton (1)

Dennis Ross (1)

Monica Lewinsky (1)

David Miller (1)

West Bank (5)

David Friedman (2)

Martin S. Indyk (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Amir Tibon (1)

Israel Keep (1)

Sergey Kisylak (1)

Eran Lerman (1)

And Trump (1)

Rizq al-Rujoub (1)

Ron Dermer (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (8)

Western Wall (4)

UN Security Council (2)

United States Embassy (2)

New York Times (2)

CIA (1)

Hezbollah (1)

Washington Post (1)

Likud (1)

Shin Bet (1)

Islamic State (1)

Green Line (1)

Hamas (1)

Bar-Ilan University (1)

National Security Agency (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.