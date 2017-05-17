|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Trump's first trip to Middle East includes stop in West Bank
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, West Bank next week during his trip to the Middle East, a senior US official said on Tuesday. The meeting will come after Trump's meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem and will convey his....
chinadaily 4:22:00 AM CEST
