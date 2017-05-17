|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports dip 0.7% in April
AFTER five consecutive months of growth, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) saw a slight pullback of 0.7 per cent in April 2017. The decline in non-electronic exports outweighed the growth in electronic exports, based on the latest data released by trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday.
business-times 2:56:00 AM CEST
