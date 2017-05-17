Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

What should the US' next move be in Afghanistan?

This tactical adjustment, if approved, is meant to break what the American commander in the region calls "a stalemate", as Taliban Islamist militants continue to put pressure on government forces, resulting in loss of territory and record numbers of casualties on all sides, especially among civilians.

aljazeera-en 12:55:00 PM CEST

Afghan woman flies to inspire more women pilots

chinadaily 3:52:00 AM CEST

Possible US Troop Increase in Afghanistan Aimed at Breaking Stalemate

voanews 6:17:00 PM CEST

Children Playing, Then a Blast: Mortar Round From an Earlier Afghan Battle Kills 5

nytimes 7:52:00 PM CEST

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afghanistan: Reuters

a1plus 2:12:00 PM CEST

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afghanistan

reuters 1:23:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Afghanistan (20)

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
Pakistan (4)

Flag
Canada (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Montréal(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Robert Birsel (1)

Sergei Lavrov (1)

Donald Trump (1)

James Mackenzie (1)

Malay Khan (1)

Omar Samad (1)

Attaullah Khughyani (1)

Mohamed el Sherif (1)

Mohammed Malyar (1)

Abdul Hassib (1)

Muhammad Zaher (1)

South Asia (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Credit Adam Ferguson (1)

Tadamichi Yamamoto (1)

Ayesha Tanzeem (1)

Clarence Fernandez (1)

Mohammed Nawab (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (9)

United Nations (3)

Cold War (2)

NATO (2)

Al Qaeda (1)

Al-Jazira (1)

New York Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Competition

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.