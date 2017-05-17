|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
|
What should the US' next move be in Afghanistan?
|
This tactical adjustment, if approved, is meant to break what the American commander in the region calls "a stalemate", as Taliban Islamist militants continue to put pressure on government forces, resulting in loss of territory and record numbers of casualties on all sides, especially among civilians.
aljazeera-en 12:55:00 PM CEST
|
|
|