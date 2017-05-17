|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
|
|
Iran’s top leader urges high turnout in vote to send message to U.S.
|
Despite the deal, Khamenei — Iran’s top decision-maker — remains deeply suspicious of the United States and its intentions toward Iran. Khamenei is believed to favour Rouhani’s main challenger, the hard-line candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who has support from major clerical bodies, hard-liners in the....
TorontoStar 9:49:00 PM CEST
|
|
|