Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Iran’s top leader urges high turnout in vote to send message to U.S.

Despite the deal, Khamenei — Iran’s top decision-maker — remains deeply suspicious of the United States and its intentions toward Iran. Khamenei is believed to favour Rouhani’s main challenger, the hard-line candidate Ebrahim Raisi, who has support from major clerical bodies, hard-liners in the....

TorontoStar 9:49:00 PM CEST

U.S. Intel 'Warned Israelis' Against Sharing Info With Trump Admin in January

haaretz 5:33:00 AM CEST

President Trump Is Sticking With the Iran Nuclear Deal

time 7:53:00 PM CEST

