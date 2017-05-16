HANOI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Globalization is indispensable and irreversible, said Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang here on Tuesday. Quang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Toward 2020 and Beyond held in.... xinhuanet_en 8:07:00 AM CEST