Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Globalization is indispensable, irreversible: Vietnamese president

HANOI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Globalization is indispensable and irreversible, said Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang here on Tuesday. Quang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Toward 2020 and Beyond held in....

