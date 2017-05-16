PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad put up a brave face amid reports of Income Tax raids on 22 Delhi-NCR locations in connection with benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to him and his family. “I am not scared at all... I will continue to fight against fascist forces,” he said in a series of tweets, showing no signs of nervousness. timesofindia 8:25:00 PM CEST