Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Not scared, will continue to fight racist forces: Lalu

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad put up a brave face amid reports of Income Tax raids on 22 Delhi-NCR locations in connection with benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to him and his family. “I am not scared at all... I will continue to fight against fascist forces,” he said in a series of tweets, showing no signs of nervousness.

Benami land deals: Will fight the 'fascist forces', says Lalu Prasad Yadav

