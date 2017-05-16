|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
Not scared, will continue to fight racist forces: Lalu
|
PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad put up a brave face amid reports of Income Tax raids on 22 Delhi-NCR locations in connection with benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to him and his family. “I am not scared at all... I will continue to fight against fascist forces,” he said in a series of tweets, showing no signs of nervousness.
timesofindia 8:25:00 PM CEST
|
|
|