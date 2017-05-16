Main Menu

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

HSE to keep network restrictions in place

The HSE will keep its computer network disconnected from outside communications until Wednesday, despite confirming that ransomware found in the system was not related to the current global attack. Emails from outside the organisation would continue to be blocked, Richard Corbridge, the HSE chief information officer, said.

thetimes 1:07:00 AM CEST

HSE lockdown of IT facilities slows delivery of key services

irishtimes 2:35:00 AM CEST

Flag
Ireland (3)

Dublin(IE)

Stephen McMahon (1)

Richard Corbridge (1)

Patient Association (1)

Health Service Executive (19)

Microsoft (1)

Microsoft Windows (1)

