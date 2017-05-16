|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
HSE to keep network restrictions in place
The HSE will keep its computer network disconnected from outside communications until Wednesday, despite confirming that ransomware found in the system was not related to the current global attack. Emails from outside the organisation would continue to be blocked, Richard Corbridge, the HSE chief information officer, said.
thetimes 1:07:00 AM CEST
