Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Syrian government denies U.S. claim of crematorium at prison

Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:07AM EDT. Last updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 7:08AM EDT. Add to ... The Syrian government on Tuesday denied U.S. accusations that a crematorium had been built at one of its prisons that could be used to dispose of detainees' remains, saying the claim was devoid of truth.

theglobeandmail 1:35:00 PM CEST

Fresh round of UN-backed Syria peace talks opens in Geneva amid scepticism

straitstimesSG 11:59:00 AM CEST

Warring factions get ready for new round of peace talks in Geneva: UN official

peopledaily 4:48:00 AM CEST

Syrian Arab Republic (21)

United States (12)

Kazakhstan (4)

Switzerland (4)

Dimashq(SY)

Washington(US)

Astana(KZ)

Geneva(CH)

Staffan de Mistura (4)

Donald Trump (1)

Bashar Jaafari (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Tom Perry (1)

Mohammad Sabra (1)

Nasr al-Hariri (1)

Hugh Lawson (1)

Aron Lund (1)

Stuart Jones (1)

United Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

SANA (1)

State Department (1)

