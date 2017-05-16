|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Instagram’s Kevin Weil says Instagram Stories are just one part of the product
Instagram’s head of product Kevin Weil came to Disrupt in New York to introduce selfie filters for Instagram Stories — read more about the new feature here . You can now choose between eight different filters to add koala nose and ears to your face and more. This was clearly inspired by Snapchat, and Weil is aware of that.
techcrunch 4:17:00 PM CEST
