|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
Gaza fisherman killed by Israeli fire, army probing incident
|
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) " Israel's military is probing an incident in which a Gaza fisherman was killed after soldiers opened fire at a boat that ignored calls to stop. It said in a statement that a vessel deviated from Gaza's fishing zone Monday and continued its advance despite warning calls and shots in the air urging it to stop.
nzherald 2:10:00 AM CEST
|
|
|