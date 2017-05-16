Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Gaza fisherman killed by Israeli fire, army probing incident

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) " Israel's military is probing an incident in which a Gaza fisherman was killed after soldiers opened fire at a boat that ignored calls to stop. It said in a statement that a vessel deviated from Gaza's fishing zone Monday and continued its advance despite warning calls and shots in the air urging it to stop.

nzherald 2:10:00 AM CEST

occupied Palestinian territory: Nakba at 69: Statement by the Global Palestinian Refugee and IDP Network: "International Protection to Stop the Ongoing Nakba is Long Overdue"

reliefWeb 11:24:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Israel (10)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (9)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (4)

Flag
Iraq (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ghazzah(PS)

Gaza Strip - In(PS)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mahmoud Abbas (1)

Gaza-based Palestinian Center (1)

Gaza Strip (1)

International Protection (1)

Balfour Declaration (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Oslo Accords (2)

United Nations (2)

Palestinian Authority (1)

National Council (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.