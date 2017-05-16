|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
Saudi king hopeful on Muslim-US summit
|
RIYADH: Saudi King Salman on Monday expressed hope a “historic” summit to be held on Sunday between Arab and Muslim nations and US President Donald Trump will enhance ties and promote tolerance. The summit will be one of three forums held during a visit by Trump, who is making Saudi Arabia his first overseas stop since assuming office in January.
manilatimes 5:34:00 PM CEST
|
|
|