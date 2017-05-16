Main Menu

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Saudi king hopeful on Muslim-US summit

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman on Monday expressed hope a “historic” summit to be held on Sunday between Arab and Muslim nations and US President Donald Trump will enhance ties and promote tolerance. The summit will be one of three forums held during a visit by Trump, who is making Saudi Arabia his first overseas stop since assuming office in January.

manilatimes 5:34:00 PM CEST

Weapons worth $100 bn and a lesson on radical Islam: Trump's Saudi to-do list

economictimes 8:44:00 PM CEST

Donald Trump to give speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia, say White House sources

financialexpress 8:33:00 PM CEST

United States (14)

Saudi Arabia (8)

Israel (4)

Palestinian Territory, Occupied (4)

Holy See (Vatican City State) (3)

Bethlehem(US)

Washington(US)

Jiddah(SA)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Holy See(VA)

Donald Trump (4)

Mahmoud Abbas (1)

Bashar Assad (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

Saudi Arabia (2)

West Bank (1)

United States (1)

Red Sea (1)

Saudi King Salman (1)

White House (3)

Western Wall (3)

G8 (1)

European Union (1)

NATO (1)

Press Agency (1)

Gulf Cooperation Council (1)

