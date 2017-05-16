|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
38m pieces of plastic found on uninhabited Henderson Island – video report
|
Henderson Island in the South Pacific Ocean is believed to be one of the world’s worst polluted places. Australian scientists say they found its beaches littered with about 38m pieces of plastic during an investigation in 2015. The island is in the path of the South Pacific Gyre, an ocean current....
guardian 10:31:00 AM CEST
|
|
|