|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
Commander: US unaware of Iran's military capacities
|
. IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency. Tehran, May 15, IRNA -- Americans have limited knowledge of Iran's military capabilities and capacities, Spokesman of Armed Forces Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri said. Regarding the news reported by the US media and agencies about Iran's defensive power, it....
globalsecurity 7:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|