Tuesday, May 16, 2017
France's new PM Philippe takes office
PARIS - French new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took office on Monday, replacing the outgoing Socialist PM Bernard Cazeneuve. The handover ceremony started at 15:55 pm (1355 GMT), with Cazeneuve greeting his successor, and the two headed into private talks. Earlier, Philippe was named by French President Emmanuel Macron as prime minister.
chinadaily 3:36:00 AM CEST
