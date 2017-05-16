Main Menu

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

France's new PM Philippe takes office

PARIS - French new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took office on Monday, replacing the outgoing Socialist PM Bernard Cazeneuve. The handover ceremony started at 15:55 pm (1355 GMT), with Cazeneuve greeting his successor, and the two headed into private talks. Earlier, Philippe was named by French President Emmanuel Macron as prime minister.

chinadaily 3:36:00 AM CEST

Who is Edouard Philippe?

euronews-en 4:54:00 AM CEST

Macron And Merkel Pledge Cooperation On EU Reforms

globalsecurity 7:41:00 PM CEST

New French president Emmanuel Macron pushes Paris Olympic bid France's new president has taken time out from forming a new government to push...

belfasttelegraph 11:23:00 AM CEST

