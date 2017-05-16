Japan government says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along TOKYO: Japan's government said on Tuesday it wanted Toshiba Corp and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two that threatens to derail the sale of Toshiba's chip unit. Western Digital has sought international arbitration to stop.... channelnewsasia 6:04:00 AM CEST Toshiba delays results again, warns of US$8,4b net loss namibian 11:27:00 AM CEST