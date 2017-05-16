Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Facebook still accessible in Thailand as gov't deadline passes

BANGKOK - The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security. Thailand's telecoms regulator said last week it would give Facebook Thailand....

abs-cbnnews 7:54:00 AM CEST

Thailand backs down on Facebook ban

ChinaPost 2:33:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Thailand (23)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bangkok(TH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bhumibol Adulyadej (1)

Maha Vajiralongkorn (1)

Takorn Tantasith (2)

Prawet Prapanukul (1)

Morakot Kulthamyothin (1)

Internet Service Provider Association (1)

Somsak Jeamteerasakul (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (16)

The Nation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.