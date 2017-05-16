|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Facebook still accessible in Thailand as gov't deadline passes
BANGKOK - The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security. Thailand's telecoms regulator said last week it would give Facebook Thailand....
abs-cbnnews 7:54:00 AM CEST
