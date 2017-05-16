|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Man sentenced to 49 years for anti-transgender hate crime killing
GULFPORT, Miss. -- A Mississippi man received a 49-year prison sentence Monday for the first-ever conviction on federal hate crime charges arising from the murder of a transgender woman. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced Joshua Vallum in connection with the 2015 killing of 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson.
