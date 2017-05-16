|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|
|
The Note: Another Trump bombshell and its fallout
|
NOTABLES. --ANALYSIS - ABC’s RICK KLEIN: This would be a good time for the White House to have some credibility to draw on. Not just with the press, and not just with the American public – and not just to buck up the spirits of congressional Republicans who are showing signs of cracking in their steadfast defense of indefensible actions.
ABCnews 2:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|