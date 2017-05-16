Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The Note: Another Trump bombshell and its fallout

NOTABLES. --ANALYSIS - ABC’s RICK KLEIN: This would be a good time for the White House to have some credibility to draw on. Not just with the press, and not just with the American public – and not just to buck up the spirits of congressional Republicans who are showing signs of cracking in their steadfast defense of indefensible actions.

ABCnews 2:09:00 PM CEST

Republicans speak out about latest Trump reports

dailymail 11:31:00 AM CEST

Donald Trump didn't know source of classified info, White House says

washtimes 6:42:00 PM CEST

Trump hails &amp;apos;great meeting&amp;apos; with Russian foreign minister

news-yahoo 8:36:00 PM CEST

Trump defends 'absolute right' to share 'facts' with Russia

myjoyonline 6:29:00 PM CEST

Senate intel panel seeks more details from W.House on Trump-Russia meet

jpost 7:32:00 PM CEST

White House Denies Trump Leaked Highly Classified Intelligence to Russian Officials

voanews 2:51:00 AM CEST

Trump defends his 'absolute right' to share information with Russians

channelnewsasia 7:13:00 PM CEST

Trump revealed intelligence secrets to Russians in Oval Office: officials

business-times 6:19:00 AM CEST

The White House Is Downplaying a Report That Trump Shared Classified Intelligence With the Russians

time 4:04:00 AM CEST

Analysis: Trump has biggest credibility gap since Nixon

usaToday 1:11:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (18)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (8)

Bob Corker (6)

Sergei Lavrov (6)

James Comey (5)

Sergey Kislyak (5)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (5)

Mark Warner (4)

Susan Collins (2)

Paul Ryan (2)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2)

John McCain (2)

Richard Burr (1)

Richard Nixon (1)

Nancy Pelosi (1)

Tim Ahmann (1)

Adam Schiff (1)

John Conyers (1)

Melissa McCarthy (1)

Susan Heavey (1)

Dick Durbin (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Mark Hosenball (1)

Lyndon Johnson (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Mike Pence (1)

Alec Baldwin (1)

Eliot Engel (1)

Franklin Roosevelt (1)

Michael Moore (1)

Jeff Mason (1)

Rex Tillerson (5)

Dina Powell (3)

Martin Heinrich (2)

Jeff Seldin (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

John Kennedy (1)

Lisa Von Ahn (1)

Rod Rosenstein (1)

Frank Donatelli (1)

Frances Kerry (1)

Elijah Cumming (1)

Doug Andres (1)

Becca Watkins (1)

Ron Klain (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

Alistair Bell (1)

Robert Dallek (1)

Lester Holt (1)

New Zealand (1)

Katherine Gypson (1)

Senate Foreign Relations (1)

Patricia Zengerle (1)

Doina Chiacu (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (43)

Islamic State (14)

FBI (13)

Washington Post (12)

Oval Office (10)

CIA (5)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (5)

United States Congress (4)

National Security Agency (3)

West Wing (2)

New York Times (2)

The Post (1)

House of Representatives (1)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Senate Intelligence Committee (1)

Senate Majority (1)

Bloomberg News (1)

NATO (1)

Vietnam War (1)

Judiciary Committee (1)

Kremlin (1)

United States Senate (1)

Government Reform Committee (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.