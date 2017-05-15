|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 15, 2017
|
|
Air strikes target Islamic State in eastern Syria, kill 23 - monitor
|
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed 23 people, most of them civilians, a war monitoring group said on Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets thought to belong to the U.S.-led coalition hit the town of Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq.
news-yahoo 3:03:00 PM CEST
|
|
|