BEIRUT (Reuters) - Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed 23 people, most of them civilians, a war monitoring group said on Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets thought to belong to the U.S.-led coalition hit the town of Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq.