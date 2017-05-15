Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 15, 2017

Air strikes target Islamic State in eastern Syria, kill 23 - monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Dawn air strikes on a Syrian border town in the Islamic State-held eastern province of Deir al-Zor killed 23 people, most of them civilians, a war monitoring group said on Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets thought to belong to the U.S.-led coalition hit the town of Al-Bukamal near the border with Iraq.

news-yahoo 3:03:00 PM CEST

Evacuation deal completed as rebels leave Damascus district

ynetnews 4:57:00 PM CEST

Syria deploys troops to border with Jordan, Iraq

iran-daily 10:41:00 AM CEST

Islamic State shelling kills 7 in Syria's Deir al-Zor city: monitor

reuters 10:47:00 AM CEST

May 15, 2017 4:19AM EDTpublished: May 15, 2017 4:19AM EDT

theglobeandmail 10:43:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (8)

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (4)

Flag
Lebanon (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Baghdād(IQ)

Washington(US)

Dimashq(SY)

Idlib(SY)

Bayrūt(LB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tom Heneghan (2)

Walid Muallem (1)

Raissa Kasolowsky (1)

Ellen Francis (3)

Deir al-Zor (2)

Issam al-Reis (1)

Exercise Eager Lion (1)

United States (1)

Dawr al-Zawr (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (11)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (4)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Security

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.