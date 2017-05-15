Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, May 15, 2017

Tunisia seeks to add Djerba to World Heritage List

TUNIS - Tunisia plans to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for the island of Djerba, site of Africa's oldest synagogue and an annual Jewish pilgrimage, its culture minister said on Sunday. Speaking on the last day of the pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue, Mohamed Zine El-Abidine said the island was....

middle-east-online_en 11:05:00 AM CEST

Update: Tourists Return to Tunisia, but Slowly

nytimes 6:27:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Tunisia (18)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Algeria (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tunis(TN)

Hammamet(TN)

Kairouan(TN)

Temple(US)

Moscow(US)

Carthage(US)

El Djazaïr(DZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (2)

Youssef Chahed (1)

Simon Marsov (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Selma Elloumi (1)

Lalioui Faouzi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Al Qaeda (1)

United Nations (1)

UNESCO (1)

Ryanair (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Tourism

UNbodies

Culture

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.