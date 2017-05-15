|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, May 15, 2017
Tunisia seeks to add Djerba to World Heritage List
TUNIS - Tunisia plans to seek UNESCO World Heritage status for the island of Djerba, site of Africa's oldest synagogue and an annual Jewish pilgrimage, its culture minister said on Sunday. Speaking on the last day of the pilgrimage to the Ghriba synagogue, Mohamed Zine El-Abidine said the island was....
middle-east-online_en 11:05:00 AM CEST
