Monday, May 15, 2017

French President Macron names centrist Edouard Philippe as prime minister

Freshly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron announced his pick for prime minister on Monday, his first day on the job. The announcement of the prime minister was expected on Monday morning but was announced by Macron's new general secretary at the Elysee, Alexis Kohler, on Monday afternoon.

deutschewelle-sw 3:15:00 PM CEST

New French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at German chancellery for meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel

ABCnews 5:57:00 PM CEST

Merkel and Macron agree to draw up roadmap to deeper EU integration

reuters 10:22:00 PM CEST

France's new president in Berlin after naming prime minister

ABCnews 8:40:00 PM CEST

France’s Emmanuel Macron picks PM from the right, blowing apart old boundaries

financialexpress 4:00:00 PM CEST

France's Macron picks PM from the right, blowing apart old boundaries

channelnewsasia 6:31:00 PM CEST

