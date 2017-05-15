|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 15, 2017
|
|
French President Macron names centrist Edouard Philippe as prime minister
|
Freshly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron announced his pick for prime minister on Monday, his first day on the job. The announcement of the prime minister was expected on Monday morning but was announced by Macron's new general secretary at the Elysee, Alexis Kohler, on Monday afternoon.
deutschewelle-sw 3:15:00 PM CEST
|
|
|