This May 14, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the "Hwasong-12," a new type of ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea on Monday, May 15, 2017, boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a nuclear warhead. ABCnews 8:40:00 PM CEST