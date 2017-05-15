|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, May 15, 2017
|
|
The Latest: UN chief condemns NKorea missile test
|
This May 14, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the "Hwasong-12," a new type of ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea on Monday, May 15, 2017, boasted of a successful weekend launch of a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a nuclear warhead.
ABCnews 8:40:00 PM CEST
|
|
|