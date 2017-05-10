Main Menu

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Trump gives parting blow to fired FBI director

Following an outcry from politicians from both major parties, the President moved to justify his decision by insisting that Mr Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington". He also wrote: "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.

skynews 2:05:00 PM CEST

Was FBI boss Comey sacked over Trump-Russia links?

itv 5:45:00 AM CEST

Trump triggers political storm over Comey sacking

euronews-en 6:40:00 AM CEST

FBI director's sacking darkens Russian cloud over Trump

straitstimesSG 11:40:00 PM CEST

Democrats once blamed Comey; now they're defending him

AP 6:30:00 AM CEST

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

AP 3:28:00 AM CEST

'You are terminated': Trump fires FBI director

newvision 3:49:00 PM CEST

FBI chief James Comey fired by Trump

myjoyonline 7:38:00 AM CEST

FBI chief aimed to expand Russia probe before Trump fired him -source

channelnewsasia 10:17:00 PM CEST

Days before he was fired, FBI's James Comey asked for money for Russia investigation

straitstimesSG 7:00:00 PM CEST

Tillerson, Lavrov to meet to discuss Syria, Ukraine

ABCnews 1:37:00 AM CEST

President Trump meets Russian foreign minister

itv 6:51:00 PM CEST

Trump Wants 'Mutually Beneficial' Relations with Russia, Says Lavrov

naharnet-en 7:34:00 PM CEST

Trump to meet Russian Foreign Minister in Washington

deutschewelle-sw 5:54:00 AM CEST

Trump, Russia foreign minister meet after FBI controversy

BangkokPost 10:43:00 PM CEST

US President hosts Russian foreign minister, envoy at White House

todayonline 10:53:00 PM CEST

Putin says Comey's firing will not impact US-Russia relations

jpost 7:42:00 PM CEST

IS Video Purportedly Shows Beheading Of Russian Officer In Syria

globalsecurity 7:44:00 AM CEST

IS says it beheads Russian officer in Syria —

timesofoman 5:22:00 AM CEST

United States (19)

Washington(US)

New York City(US)

James Comey (21)

Donald Trump (17)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (11)

Vladimir Putin (7)

Charles Schumer (6)

Sergei Lavrov (6)

Richard Nixon (5)

Jeff Sessions (5)

Bashar Assad (5)

Richard Burr (3)

Barack Obama (3)

Sergey Kislyak (2)

Mark Warner (2)

Anthony Weiner (2)

Ron Wyden (2)

Patrick Leahy (1)

Elijah Cummings (1)

Susan Heavey (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Henry Kissinger (1)

Charles Grassley (1)

Dianne Feinstein (1)

Bernie Sanders (1)

Mike Pence (1)

David Morgan (1)

Bob Casey (1)

Will Dunham (1)

John Cornyn (1)

Rod Rosenstein (5)

Rex Tillerson (5)

Defense Ministry (4)

Huma Abedin (3)

Jim Comey (2)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (2)

Andrew McCabe (2)

Gregory Brower (2)

Justin Amash (2)

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse (1)

Senate Democratic (1)

David Alexander (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Mike Flynn (1)

Paul Abbate (1)

Frances Kerry (1)

Senate Minority (1)

Glenn Altschuler (1)

New York (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Sally Yates (1)

Ian Prior (1)

Howard Goller (1)

West Executive (1)

Brian Fallon (1)

Some Democratic (1)

Foreign Affairs Cmte (1)

Michael Flynn (1)

Adam Lee (1)

elect Trump (1)

Sarah Isgur Flores (1)

Robby Mook (1)

Dana Boente (1)

Yevgeny Petrenko (1)

Deplorable Zilla (1)

Patricia Zengerle (1)

Michael Anderson (1)

Anthony Zurcher (1)

Inderjeet Parmar (1)

FBI (74)

White House (27)

Justice Department (13)

Oval Office (5)

Senate Judiciary Committee (3)

State Department (3)

Democratic Party (2)

Islamic State (2)

House of Representatives (1)

Senate Intelligence Committee (1)

Senate Majority (1)

Cornell University (1)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (1)

Nazi Germany (1)

Twilight Saga (1)

Radio Free Europe (1)

Radio Liberty (1)

Kremlin (1)

New York Times (1)

