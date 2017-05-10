Main Menu

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

CERN hopes new particle accelerator will bring new discoveries

There were celebrations on Tuesday at CERN , the European physics research centre in Geneva, as it inaugurated its new particle accelerator which will continue the work examining the universe and it’s hoped could help cancer research. The latest upgrade, the Linac 4 machine, replaces an injector that’s nearly 40 years old.

CERN launches new accelerator to help boost data output

