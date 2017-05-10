Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Juventus through to Champions League final
Victory for Juventus against Monaco sends the Italians through to the final ....
euronews-en 5:10:00 AM CEST
Juventus through to Champions League final with win over Monaco
smh 1:57:00 AM CEST
Countries
Monaco (4)
Places
Related People
Sami Khedira (1)
João Moutinho (1)
Claudio Marchisio (1)
Radamel Falcao (1)
Leonardo Bonucci (1)
Paulo Dybala (1)
Kamil Glik (1)
Danijel Subasic (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.