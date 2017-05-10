Main Menu

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Exit polls in South Korea forecast win for liberal Moon

SEOUL, South Korea — Exit polls in South Korea forecast that liberal candidate Moon Jae-in will win an election Tuesday to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye. Official results weren't expected for hours, but the exit poll of about 89,000 voters at 330 polling stations, jointly commissioned by....

chinadaily 3:59:00 AM CEST

Moon confirmed winner of election, starts duties of S. Korean presidency

peopledaily 5:55:00 AM CEST

S. Korea's new president to have 'serious negotiations' with China and US on THAAD

peopledaily 8:04:00 AM CEST

Moon Jae In: From special forces soldier to South Korea president

straitstimesSG 4:58:00 AM CEST

South Korea's liberal presidential candidate declared victor

AP 2:02:00 AM CEST

New South Korea president vows to address North Korea, broader tensions 'urgently'

reuters 7:16:00 AM CEST

South Korea's new leader 'willing to visit North'

ChinaPost 6:25:00 PM CEST

S. Korea's Moon sworn in, says willing to go to North

thetimes-za 9:35:00 AM CEST

South Korea exit poll of voters in presidential election sees victory for liberal Moon; official results hours away

nzherald 1:52:00 PM CEST

