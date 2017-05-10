|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Exit polls in South Korea forecast win for liberal Moon
SEOUL, South Korea — Exit polls in South Korea forecast that liberal candidate Moon Jae-in will win an election Tuesday to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye. Official results weren't expected for hours, but the exit poll of about 89,000 voters at 330 polling stations, jointly commissioned by....
chinadaily 3:59:00 AM CEST
