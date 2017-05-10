Main Menu

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Nigeria: Fighting the worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008

Thousands of men, women, and children in northern Nigeria have been affected by a meningitis C outbreak, reportedly the largest to hit the country in the past nine years. Almost six months after the first cases were recorded in Zamfara State, Nigeria’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is still struggling to....

al-wihda 2:19:00 AM CEST

The Long Road Ahead for Nigeria’s Freed Chibok Girls

newsweek 5:08:00 AM CEST

Nigeria spokesman says 1 Nigeria Chibok girl refused release

AP 5:59:00 AM CEST

Flag
Nigeria (38)

Abuja(NG)

Maiduguri(NG)

Goodluck Jonathan (1)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Zanah Mustapha (2)

Amina Ali Nkeki (1)

Suleiman Dantsoho (1)

Associated Press (1)

Osai Ojigho (1)

Carley Petesch (1)

Fatima Akilu (1)

Aisha Yesufu (1)

Garba Shehu (1)

Lake Chad (1)

Secondary School Chibok (1)

Boko Haram (23)

Red Cross (2)

United Nations (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Internationaal Comité (1)

The Thomson Corporation (1)

Islamic State (1)

