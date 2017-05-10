Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Officials give update on tunnel collapse at Hanford nuclear site

"No action is currently required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties," the Energy Department said on Tuesday, referring to the nearly 300,000 residents near the site. "There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point." U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry was briefed on the incident that Washington Gov.

CBSnews 5:27:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Collapse larger than thought at nuke waste site

nzherald 9:10:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Rhode Island(US)

Benton(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rick Perry (1)

Hanford Nuclear Reservation (2)

Randy Bradbury (1)

Frank Pallone (1)

New Jersey (1)

Jay Inslee (1)

Associated Press (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Energy Department (2)

House Energy and Commerce Committee (1)

First World War (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Nuclear

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.