Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Pakistan executes 4 militants convicted by military courts

Pakistan's army says authorities have executed four Islamic militants convicted of by military courts. The army says the members of the Pakistani Taliban , an umbrella group of several local militant groups, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians, the military and a mosque. The executions were carried out early Wednesday.

ABCnews 8:14:00 AM CEST

Millions of Pakistanis receive blasphemy warning texts

ngrguardiannews 5:27:00 PM CEST

Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: ICJ stays Pakistani military court’s order after India approaches it; here’s what we know so far

financialexpress 4:49:00 AM CEST

LIVE! Happy to hear his execution was stayed: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friend

rediff 6:31:00 AM CEST

India won't sit idly if its soldiers are attacked: US lawmaker

expressindia 8:15:00 AM CEST

Pakistan (7)

India (5)

United States (5)

Islamabad(PK)

Delhi(IN)

New York City(US)

Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Prophet Muhammad (1)

Sushma Swaraj (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Arvind Kejriwal (1)

Joe Crowley (2)

India Caucus (2)

Harish Salve (2)

Shahzad Ahmad (1)

Ronny Abraham (1)

Kapil Mishra (1)

Ashish Khetan (1)

External Affairs (1)

Asking Pakistan (1)

Tehmina Janjua (1)

International Court of Justice (4)

House Democratic (2)

High Commission (1)

Court-Martial (1)

Centraal Bureau (1)

State Department (1)

