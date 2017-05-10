|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Pakistan executes 4 militants convicted by military courts
Pakistan's army says authorities have executed four Islamic militants convicted of by military courts. The army says the members of the Pakistani Taliban , an umbrella group of several local militant groups, confessed to their involvement in attacks against civilians, the military and a mosque. The executions were carried out early Wednesday.
ABCnews 8:14:00 AM CEST
