Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Israel scraps prison visit for isolated hunger strike leader

Palestinian activists stand around a 5x4 meter (16.5x13 feet) mosaic portrait of Marwan Barghouti near an Israeli military installation in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Israel released a video they say claim Barghouti secretly eating in his cell while leading Palestinian prisoners hunger strike in Israeli jails.

ABCnews 3:22:00 PM CEST

Should Hamas Rewrite the Past?

palestinechronicle 4:31:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (22)

Flag
Israel (15)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ghazzah(PS)

Ramallah(PS)

Lebanon(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ramzy Baroud (2)

Marwan Barghouti (2)

John Pilger (1)

Yasser Arafat (1)

West Bank (5)

Legislative Council (1)

Nasser Shiyoukhi (1)

Khader Shkirat (1)

Assaf Librati (1)

Islamic Movement (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hamas (22)

Al Fatah (3)

Muslim Brotherhood (2)

Palestinian Authority (2)

Oslo Accords (1)

Palestinian Liberation Organisation (1)

Prison Service (1)

Front National (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.