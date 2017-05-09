Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Court sentences Jakarta governor Ahok to two years jail for blasphemy

found Jakarta's governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy against Islam on Tuesday. Purnama was "found to have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy, and because of that we have imposed two years of imprisonment," presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto told the court.

deutschewelle-sw 7:47:00 AM CEST

Ahok conviction tarnishes Indonesia’s image: Amnesty International

JakartaPost 2:29:00 PM CEST

Jakarta governor given two-year prison sentence for blasphemy The Christian governor of Jakarta has been sentenced to two years in jail for...

belfasttelegraph 11:39:00 AM CEST

Jakarta's Christian governor found guilty of blasphemy, jailed two years in shock decision

nzherald 12:23:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Tjahaja Purnama (5)

Dwiarso Budi Santiarto (3)

Wayan Sudirta (1)

Adrian Sianturi (1)

Anies Baswedan (1)

Related Content (1)

Hardline Islamic (1)

Hugo Brennan (1)

Champa Patel (1)

Teguh Samudra (1)

North Jakarta District Court (1)

Syamsu Hilal (1)

Abdul Rosyad (1)

Jakarta Governor Basuki (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Amnesty International (3)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.