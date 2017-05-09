|English
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Court sentences Jakarta governor Ahok to two years jail for blasphemy
found Jakarta's governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama guilty of blasphemy against Islam on Tuesday. Purnama was "found to have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy, and because of that we have imposed two years of imprisonment," presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto told the court.
deutschewelle-sw 7:47:00 AM CEST
