Tuesday, May 9, 2017
ISIS claim they've beheaded Russian intelligence officer
Islamic State has issued a video showing the beheading of what it described as a Russian FSB intelligence officer captured in Syria, the US-based SITE monitoring website reported on Tuesday. The Russian Defence Ministry has denied that any Russian serviceman had been captured or killed by the Islamic State in Syria.
dailymail 5:20:00 PM CEST
