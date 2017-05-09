Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

ISIS claim they've beheaded Russian intelligence officer

Islamic State has issued a video showing the beheading of what it described as a Russian FSB intelligence officer captured in Syria, the US-based SITE monitoring website reported on Tuesday. The Russian Defence Ministry has denied that any Russian serviceman had been captured or killed by the Islamic State in Syria.

dailymail 5:20:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Trump calls Russia probe 'a total hoax'

washtimes 1:52:00 AM CEST

Carter Page Says He Briefly Met Suspected Russian Spy

newsweek 5:50:00 AM CEST

Russian intelligence officer beheaded in Syria by IS: Report

yalibnan 10:23:00 PM CEST

Putin says 'no force ever existed to conquer Russian people'

itartass_en 10:01:00 AM CEST

Russian armed forces ready to counter any threat -- Putin

xinhuanet_en 10:30:00 AM CEST

Putin urges world to fight terror as Russia marks WWII victory

straitstimesSG 11:55:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (9)

Flag
Russian Federation (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Vladimir Putin (3)

Richard Burr (1)

James Clapper (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Mark Warner (1)

Red Square (4)

Defence Ministry (2)

Carter Page (2)

Campaign Adviser Carter Page (1)

Martinez Monsivais (1)

National Intelligence (1)

Omar al-Shishani (1)

Evgeny Petrenko (1)

Christopher Steele (1)

Victor Podobnyy (1)

Victory Day (1)

Sergei Karpukhin (1)

Vikor Ozerov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

First World War (6)

Islamic State (6)

Nazi Germany (5)

Senate Intelligence Committee (4)

FBI (4)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (3)

United States Congress (1)

Kremlin (1)

Cold War (1)

Big Brother (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.