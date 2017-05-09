Avalanche in French Alps leaves three dead Puebla (Mexico) (AFP) - 05/09/2017 - 15:02. Blast at Mexico fireworks warehouse leaves at least 14 dead; Lyon (AFP) - 05/09/2017 - 14:24. Avalanche in French Alps leaves three dead: officials; Washington (AFP) - 05/09/2017 - 14:05. White House meeting on Paris climate accord postponed; Bangui (Central African Republic) (AFP) - 05/09/2017 - 14:01. afp-english 3:16:00 PM CEST Avalanche in French Alps leaves three dead 09-May-17 dailytimesPK 9:19:00 PM CEST